Bayelsa govt proposes special allowance for teachers in rural schools

The Bayelsa State Post Primary Schools Board (BYPPSB) says it has sent a proposal to the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, to approve a special allowance for teachers working in schools located in rural communities, as part of the government’s effort to discourage rural and urban migration of teachers.

The Chairman of the board, Millionaire Asangba, made this revelation when the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Bayelsa State Chapter, paid him a solidarity visit in his office as part of activities to mark the 2022 World Teachers Day at the Education House in Yenagoa.

According to the board chairman, the state government has developed many policies and programs that would transform the educational sector for good and improve the welfare of teachers who are working tirelessly to educate, groom and grow the Bayelsa child.

Speaking further, he however warned teachers who are in the habit of not going to the classroom to teach but receive salaries monthly to desist forthwith as the government would no longer tolerate such acts.

He said “I am happy that you appreciate the present government for paying your salaries promptly. I am also happy that you are excited by this development but the day I come to your school and I don’t find you in class teaching during school hours, you will become my enemy.

“As for those who teach in rural schools and are complaining of the living condition and high cost of transportation to their stations, the government is working out a special allowance for you, so that teachers would stop migrating from rural to urban areas.”

Speaking also, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Christopher Ewhrudjakpo, reiterated the fact that the teaching profession has not been given their pride of place across Nigeria, but that in Bayelsa State teachers have started enjoying improved welfare.

He said “as you all know, I started as a teacher. And the teacher addressing me was once my student. So my appeal is that, as the government is paying your salaries promptly and improving your welfare, you should also teach our children how to become great men and women in the future.”

Addressing journalists after a solidarity walk with the theme “The Transformation of Education Begins With Teachers”, the state Chairman of ASUSS, thanked the government for the prompt payment of salaries but appealed that education facilities should be improved across the state to get efficient productivity from teachers.

He said “we appreciate the government for paying our salaries on time and we are ready to work with them to improve the quality of education. But we want to appeal to the government to improve the education infrastructure in the state and provide teaching aids to help teachers efficiently and productively.

“As for the provision of special allowance for teachers in rural areas, I want to say we are in total support. And we pray that the Governor gives the proposal speedy approval, so those rural teachers would be happy to do their jobs. I say so because salaries alone cannot cover the transport fare teachers in distant rural communities pay to work every month.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE