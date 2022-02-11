Bayelsa Fixes LGA elections for May 14

In compliance with the provision of section 53 of the Bayelsa State Local Government Law 2002, as amended and pursuant to section 25 (2) of the Electoral Act, the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission ( BYSIEC) has announced May 14, 2022, as the date for elections into the positions of Chairman, Vice Chairman and Councillors in all the eight Local Government Areas in the State.

In an official schedule signed by the Chairman of the state electoral body, Hon. Ball Oyarade, and made available to journalists in Yenagoa, the commission said that in accordance with section 301 of the Electoral Act 2010, a notice for the commencement of activities has been served with effect from February 11, 2022.

According to the statement, the collection of Forms, 001 and 002, by all political parties has been scheduled for February 21st to March 2nd 2022.

BYSIEC in the statement further noted that “in line with section 87 (1) of the state Electoral Act, party primaries including resolution of disputes arising therefrom will be entertained between 8th and 14, while commencement of campaign by political parties will start from March 23rd and end May 12th, 2022.

“It is on record that the state Governor Douye Diri will be the first governor since the creation of Bayelsa to conduct a local government election where serving chairmen will hand over to incoming chairmen as against the tradition of caretaker chairmen.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Bayelsa Fixes LGA elections Bayelsa Fixes LGA elections

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Bayelsa Fixes LGA elections Bayelsa Fixes LGA elections