APC to ratify amended Constitution at National Convention

Ahead of its national convention scheduled to hold on February 26, the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has disclosed that certain amendments in its 2014 Constitution (as amended) would be ratified at the meeting of its highest organ.

National Secretary of the APC CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

A Constitution Review Committee led by Tahir Mamman OON, ( SAN) was inaugurated last March, fuelling speculation that a report of the recommendations made by the Senator Muiz Banire Committee earlier saddled with the same assignment would be discarded.

Article 30 (iii) of the Party Constitution stipulated that the notice for amendment must be served at least fourteen (14) days before the date of the National Convention at which the proposed amendments are to be considered.

Senator Akpanudoedehe disclosed in the statement that a statutory organ of the Party, the Board of Trustees now has a new name, the APC Advisory Council with streamlined memberships and clear powers and functions.

An investigation by Tribune Online revealed that since the inception of the party in February 2013, its Board of Trustees never existed as it was never constituted.

The new draft also reduced the number of members of the proposed Advisory Council “to streamline composition.”

Senator Akpanudoedehe further disclosed that the Mamman Committee adopted an all-inclusive approach which led to the draft proposals to mitigate ambiguities in the Constitution; Fill gaps that became apparent, Recognize and expand platforms for the participation of critical groups such as women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

Aside from replacing the Board of Trustees, it also created zonal congresses and clarified powers of National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC).

