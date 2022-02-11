National parks secure NASS nod to buy surveillance helicopter

Determined to ensure proper surveillance of the Nigerian assets, in flora and fauna, particularly in the various national parks, the National Park headquarters has received approval from the federal government to purchase a helicopter for surveillance amongst other purposes.

Tribune Online can report that the National Parks had proposed the sum of N512,271341 for the approval of the national assembly to purchase what it described as “surveillance equipment (helicopter).”

Legislative approval which had a presidential assent cut the proposal by 18.3%. amounting to a reduction of N93,571,304.

Tribune checks showed that the sum of N418,700,037 has been approved to be expended on behalf of Nigerian taxpayers to purchase the helicopter aimed at securing the national asset in the wild of the parks.

The Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERPG) project reads ‘ERGP19170999 Procurement of surveillance equipment (helicopter) N418,700,037.’

The approved amount represented 81.7% of the total price proposed for the equipment by the National Parks.

Tribune Online exclusively learnt that the Amount of N418,700,0370 was not the total cost for the Helicopter tagged as surveillance equipment.

Instead, the amount would continually be budgeted for the helicopter, until the total cost of the helicopter (equipment) which was not mentioned would be defrayed.

Conservator of Park, Emmanuel Ntuyang, Service Public Relations Officer, said the helicopter would expand the Parks surveillance activities and increase her protection of the flora and fauna.

His words: “It’s an ongoing project. The balance to be captured in the budget in subsequent years,” he told the Tribune in a WhatsApp message.

Ntuyang continued that: “the equipment is to be used in all the 5 Savannah National Parks, viz Old Oyo, Kainji Lake, Gashaka Gumpti, Kamuku, Chad Basin National Parks. Cross River and Okomu National Parks are Rainforest National Parks.

“The equipment will also be used in the new National Parks when they become operational,” he stated.

Ntuyang said the helicopter would allow for “a wide and faster coverage of the parks on anti-poaching and surveillance other park activities which would cover more mileage.

He noted that it would also promote tourism as it provides regular panoramic view/pictures of the parks and enhance research and ecotourism activities.

Ntuyang told Tribune Online that the helicopter would also serve the park “for the rescue of injury, fire and discovering outbreaks, where it occurred.”

The Conservator of Park said the number of arrests by those who breached the park and committed various offenses were about 654 persons, these he said would be inferior to the advantage of air surveillance that would expand the scope of access to varied Forest offenders in the nation’s parks.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…National parks secure NASS National parks secure NASS

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…National parks secure NASS National parks secure NASS