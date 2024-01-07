The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 12, Bauchi, SP Thomas Goni, has highlighted solutions for the zone in its efforts against terrorism and banditry, describing them as serious crimes that have negative consequences on individuals, communities and society at large.

Goni said this when he addressed youths on the wayforward out of the insecurity situation in the zone held on Saturday in Bauchi.

He therefore said that one of the solutions is to work towards preventing recruitment into terrorism which requires a multi-level approach, involving multiple stakeholders.

According to him, some strategies that can be implemented to block recruitment into terrorism include: addressing root causes, stressing that it is important to address the root causes that drive individuals to turn towards terrorism.

He noted that “this can be done by addressing socio-economic grievances, political issues, and other factors that push individuals towards violent extremism.”

Another one is increasing awareness and education, stressing that Communities should be educated about the dangers and consequences of terrorism, saying that “this education should focus on how terrorism is destructive to the community, and how individuals can contribute positively to society.”

On developing alternative narratives, the ZPPRO opined that terrorist groups often propagate extremist ideologies, which can be countered with alternative narratives that promote inclusivity, peace, and respect for human rights.

He further emphasised strengthening social cohesion which entails building stronger social cohesion within communities which can help prevent the marginalisation of individuals and reduce the influence of extremist ideologies.

“Also, ensuring effective governance as good governance and effective law enforcement can help prevent extremists from operating with impunity stressing that effective governance should promote transparency, accountability, and inclusive decision-making.

Providing Alternatives to Violence, he said that people who are drawn to violent extremism are often looking for a way to express their grievances while offering alternatives to violence, such as community service, education, or recreational opportunities, can help prevent recruitment into terrorism.

Thomas Goni also talked about targeting recruitment networks with focus on disrupting networks of terrorist recruiters who identify, radicalize and groom new recruits.

According to him, “By implementing these strategies, governments, communities, and civil society organizations can work together to prevent the recruitment of individuals into terrorism.”

