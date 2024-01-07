Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has met with the seven aspirants contesting for the Ohinoyi Stool of Ebira land as recommended by the Kingmakers committee, at Government House, Lokoja over the week.

The aspirants include the former Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Philip Salawu; former Clerk of the National Assembly, Barrister Ataba Sani Omolori; Gen. Yusuf Abubakar Amuda.

Others are: Barr. Momoh Shaibu, Prof. Ibrahim Onuwe Abdulmalik, HRH Dr. Ahmad Tijani Anaje and Mr. Ahmed Momohjimoh.

At the meeting, Governor Bello promised to announce a designate this week to assume the vacant stool of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland which was vacant following the demise of Alhaji (Dr.) Ado Ibrahim who passed away November last year at the age of 94.

The committee had recommended seven aspirants to the state government, from whom one would be appointed to take over the stool.

Governor Bello in his speech, urged the aspirants to support whomever is appointed by the government, as they were all qualified.

He cautioned against divisive statements and actions capable of disrupting the peace of the land.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE