Bauchi to establish snakebite treatment centre

Worried by the menace of snakebites, particularly during this season ― a development that is scaring farmers away from their farms, Bauchi State Government has assured that it will set up a functional centre for the treatment of snakebite patients in the state.

The assurance was given by the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir when officials of the Nigerian Snakebite Research and Intervention Centre, Bayero University, Kano paid him an advocacy visit at the Government House, Bauchi late Wednesday evening.

Bala Mohammed declared interest to work with the centre in order to come to the aid of all of the snakebite patients in the affected communities of the state.

He also said that the state government will use their knowledge and expertise for effective establishment of the centre and for the procurement of the required facilities needed for treatment of snakebite patients.

The Governor said that “On behalf of the Government and people of Bauchi State, I welcome you to Bauchi for this advocacy visit because you are coming at a good time looking at our challenges in our communities and local governments.”

He further said that “I am happy to receive people with the required knowledge that we needed to address our challenges, Duguri, my home town is one of the areas that has been affected by the problem of snakebite.”

The Governor urged the private sector to work with the centre for the establishment of a factory that will be producing vaccines required for snakebite treatment for the benefit of Nigerians saying, “My administration will work with you in your determination to make an impact and leave legacies.”

Speaking earlier, leader of the delegation, Professor Abdulrazaq Habib said that the visit was to seek for the support of the state government in tackling the problem of snakebite in the state.

The team leader said that “Basically Your Excellency, our mandate is to improve the care of snakebite and protection and in the past five years, we have conducted many programmes in some states of Nigeria and in particular, we have conducted a good number of work in Bauchi state especially training of healthcare workers’ provision of equipment and instrument for clinical treatment.”

Abdulrazak Habib added that “Your Excellency, we consider it as important for us to visit you as part of the celebration of 2020 International Snakebite Awareness Day. We find you a better partner to celebrate the day with you.”

He, however, requested the state government to provide the required funds for the production of local vaccines as part of the effort to reduce the rate of death as a result of snakebite in the country.

The University Don concluded that “Your Excellency, as an action Governor, we want you to establish a centre for the treatment of snakebite patients in the state and we are ready to work with you in that regard.”

