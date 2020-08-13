Bauchi Speaker requests inclusion of Ningi LG in UNESCO E-learning program

As the pilot scheme of E-learning by UNESCO kicks off in Bauchi state, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman has requested the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to consider the inclusion of his Local Government Area, Ningi in its ongoing School Meet the Learner Approach Programme in the state.

The Speaker made the request while making his contributions at the official launching of the programme at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi.

In addition, Abubakar Suleiman appealed for the expansion of the programme to all the 20 Local Government Areas of the state as against the initial six Local Governments chosen for the pilot scheme.

The Speaker described the initiative as a welcome development, saying that it will minimise the number of out of school children and boast the educational capability of the beneficiaries.

The UNESCO’s School Meet the Learner Approach Program was officially launched by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, Kauran Bauchi as contained in a statement by Abdul Ahmad Burra, Spokesperson to the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly.

