Former Minister of Health, Professor Eyitayo Lambo has described the late Prof Femi Kayode as “such a great person who impacted many lives during his lifetime. I have been one of such people for almost 55 years”.

The death of the professor was broken by a kinsman and friend of the deceased, the Gbebegun of Egbe, Chief Tunji Arosanyin, a lawyer and the Second Republic Chairman of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in the old Kwara State.

A Professor of Economics and Director, Centre for Resource Management and Consultancy, University of Ibadan, Prof Femi Kayode died in Ibadan at the University of Ibadan Teaching Hospital (UITH) after a brief illness, aged 81 years.

The late Prof Femi Kayode who hailed from Egbe, Yagba West Local Council, Kogi State, served as President, Nigeria Economic Society (NES), member, National Revenue Allocation Mobilization and Fiscal Commission (NRAMFC) and Chairman, Allocation sub-committee of the commission; member, National Capital Issues Commission (NCIC), Member, Board of Director’s, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and member, Technical Committee, Vision 2010 among other regional, state, national and international assignments between 1976 and 2010.

Chief Arosanyin said the late Prof Femi Kayode who would have turned 81 on September 4, 2020, was his soul mate, an illustrious son of Egbe who served many years as Chairman, Elegbe Special Advisory Council (ESAC), among others.

Otunba Sam Olu Owa, a lawyer, retired banker and Lagos based business magnate, in his tribute titled “Good Night My Dear Prof”, lamented that with the demise of Professor Kayode, there is no doubt that Okun nation, and indeed Nigeria, has again lost one of its greatest minds.

According to Sam Owa, “He is a man with an indelible footprint all over the strategic spheres of the economy such as banking, management, national planning, the academia particularly the University of Ibadan and many more

“My relationship with Prof Olufemi Kayode got closer in the last 25 yrs while he served on the board of Trade Bank plc together with Prof Eyitayo Lambo, two great individuals from Okunland. I’m particularly thrilled by their unparalleled sense of probity, transparency, accountability and adherence to the tenets of good corporate governance. Prof Olufemi Kayode was a loving brother, a great mentor and profound role model to all of us during his sojourn on the planet.

‘Our dear departed big brother. your legacy will always serve as an inspiration to the young generation, we therefore provide you even in death the assurances that we would strive to emulate your startling qualities.

“To all the immediate family members, there is no doubt that this is a hurting moment and devastating occurrence. While we wish you the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss please accept our heartfelt condolences.

“Our dear prof would always be in our heart forever may you have eternal rest in the bosom of our Lord”.

Chief Executive, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr Babatunde Irukera, a Prince of Egbe, in his comment said: “His (Prof Kayode) legacy lives on and Egbe is the better today for what he has contributed to our fame and society”.

Samuel Jegede, on behalf of the family, described the late professor as a “towering personality, a lover of his community, Egbe and a pilot economist in the University of Ibadan. We will remember him for the unparalleled legacy he left behind”.

*Summary Of Profile Of Professor Matthew Olufemi Kayode.

Chairman, Kwara State Investment Company, 1985-1987

Professor of Economics at the University of Ibadan (Retired).

Member, National Revenue Allocation, Mobilization and Fiscal Commission, 1988-1992

Chairman, Think Tank Committee for Strategic Projects, National Raw Material Development Council, 1989-1992

Member, National Capital Issues Commission, 1976-78

Member, Technical Committee, Vision 2010, 1997

Member, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Board of Directors, 1999-2007

President, Nigerian Economic Society

1986

Editor, Nigerian Journal of Economic and Social Studies (published by the Nigerian Economic Society), (1975-1981)

Chairman, Board of Trustee, Foundation for Economic Education (FEE) – 2005-2015.

