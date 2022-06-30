Bauchi Shari’ah court sentences 3 men to death by stoning for homosexuality

An Islamic Sharia Court in Ningi, Headquarters of Ningi LGA of Bauchi State, has found three suspects guilty of homosexuality and sentenced them to death by stoning.

The case against the condemned persons started on June 14, 2022, when members of the Hisbah Vanguard operating in Ningi LGA through Adamu Dan Kafi, prosecuted the three offenders, Abdullahi Abubakar Beti, Kamilu Ya’u da Mal Haruna before the Sharia court.

The Hisbah Vanguard told the court that the trio were arrested for committing the offence of homosexuality at Gwada village in Ningi LGA.

After listening to the prosecution and offence against them, the trial Sharia judge, Munka’ilu Sabo Ningi, adjourned the case to Wednesday 29/6/2022 for Judgement.

While delivering the judgment of the court after hearing statements by witnesses as well as an admittance of guilt by the three accused persons, the trial judge, Munka’ilu Sabo Ningi, sentenced them to death by stoning.

The convicted persons are Abdullahi Abubakar Beti, 30 years old, Kamilu Ya’u, 20 years old, and Mal Haruna, 70 years, based on the provision of 134 of Bauchi State penal law of 2001, as well as the provisions of Fiquhussunah Jizu’i number 2 at page 362.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood.





After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…