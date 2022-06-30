2023: APC North-West zone insists on Tinubu’s VP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) North-West zone has resolved to open discussions with the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and make a demand for the position of vice presidential candidate.

This was part of the resolutions reached at their meeting held on Thursday in Kaduna.

Checks revealed that the APC National Working Committee had since submitted the name of a former national officer of the party, Kabiru Masari, as running mate to the APC standard-bearer. Masari, incidentally, is from the North-West state of Katsina.

Tinubu at a public function last Sunday, however, dropped the hint that he was still consulting on the choice of running mate.

The communique signed by Salihu Lukman, National Vice Chairman, North West disclosed that “the meeting noted the contribution of the North-West to the emergence and growth of the APC and its electoral viability, with the North-West providing about 39% of the votes the APC recorded in the 2019 and 2015 presidential elections. Therefore, the zone resolved to aggregate its interests and vital concerns and engage accordingly with the presidential candidate of the party.

“Participants requested the National Vice-Chairman (North-West) to ensure that the consultative meeting is sustained as a vital tool for cohesion within the party.”

It further read in part:” The meeting welcomed the initiative to commence this consultative meeting as vital for strengthening the APC in the North-West and improve leadership engagements and cohesion within the zone.

“Participants received the zonal report from the National Vice Chairman (North-West) and reviewed the state of the party at the national level and within the zone. The zonal meeting welcomed the successful conclusion of primaries at the state and national levels. Participants acknowledged the challenges facing some state chapters of the party and resolved to promote efforts at reconciliation as an urgent priority. “