Not fewer than 500 indigent students from Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State are to benefit from the education programme of the House of Representatives member representing the constituency, Isma’il Dabo Haruna.

The programme is in a bit to ensure academic excellence and encourage students to further their studies in the Toro federal constituency that the Federal Lawmaker is set to pay the JAMB registration fees for the selected students across the local government.

Ismail Dabo disclosed this on his Facebook page on Tuesday, 16 February 2024, while publishing the procedures for the application.

The program which falls under the Haske 2024 Scholarship Program, is said to accommodate nearly 500 candidates across the local government.

Notwithstanding, candidates are to receive extra classes and free computer training to prepare well for the upcoming examination.

He, however, added that students who score 200 and above cut-off marks will have automatic scholarships.

The requirements for eligibility include an indigene certificate and Seven Credits including English and Mathematics in WAEC and NECO, or Mock examination.

Some of the training centres include Tilden Fulani, Magama, Toro, Rimin Zyam, Nabardo, Gumau, Rishi and Tulu.

