Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday, expressed its administration readiness to find a lasting solution to the incessant sea incursion in the Ayetoro coastal community of Ilaje local government area of Ondo state.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, during a press briefing after the State Executive meeting in Akure, Ondo state capital.

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, Ademola-Olateju disclosed that the governor expressed deep concern over the challenges faced by the community over several years.

She said the state governor has expressed the determination of the present administration towards finding lasting solutions to the sea-related problems.

She assured that the government is actively working towards implementing measures that will not only mitigate the immediate impacts but also provide a permanent and sustainable solution in order to safeguard the affected coastal areas.

She disclosed that the Executive Council also approved the immediate assumption of office by the newly appointed Oloje of Igasi in Akoko North West local government and the Ibini/Lebú of Ojuala in Ese-odo local government.

“Additionally, two warrant chiefs were appointed to facilitate the selection of a new Olusupare of Supare Akoko, and a new Arogbo of Akotogbo was also approved.

“The State government has also taken a significant step towards fostering economic development by approving the State Action Plan on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) programs.

“This includes an initiative to illuminate Akure and major cities in the state through a solar-powered project.

“The pilot project, having received Council’s approval, is set to commence immediately with sample installations underway at the front of Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.”

On the issue of cleanliness in the state, the Commissioner for Environment, Sunday Akinwalire, highlighted progress in clearing refuse in the metropolis and the weeding of curbs, as well as plans to improve overall sanitation standards.

Also, the State Commissioner for Justice, Sir Charles Titiloye, said the government acknowledged pending court cases initiated by opposition parties regarding the appointment of caretaker committees for Local Government councils and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs)

He said the state government is committed to resolving these issues amicably through constructive dialogue with the relevant stakeholders.

Ademola-Olateju said the Council was also briefed on the plans for the burial of the late former governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

