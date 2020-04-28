Bauchi records 11 new cases of COVID-19

Bauchi State has recorded 11 confirmed new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic infection as at Tuesday evening.

While confirming the new positive cases to Tribune Online via telephone, Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, said: “Yes, we have 11 new confirmed positive cases making it a total of 25 cases with 19 active cases while six have been treated, tested negative and discharged.”

He explained that the samples of the about 100 people who were arrested recently for entering the state from Lagos and other states were tested out of which 2 of them tested positive while results of the other samples are being awaited from Abuja.

Rilwanu Mohammed assured that the state has enough facilities to combat the pandemic saying, “over facilities have not been overwhelmed in any way, we have over 150 beds capacity facilities across the state and we have only 19 patients for now.”

He, however, disclosed that all the 11 new positive cases are not related to WHO but, “they are all contacts of the previous people who had tested positive. We are still doing contacts tracing of all those who have been confirmed to be positive.”

On the need for a testing centre in Bauchi, the BASPHCDA Chairman assured that it will be done very soon as a high powered committee has been set up under the Chairmanship of the Chief of Staff, Dr Ladan Salihu, to see to the setting up of a testing centre in Bauchi to facilitate sample testing considering the distance between Bauchi and Abuja.

