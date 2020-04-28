COVID-19: FG sends 110 trailer loads of rice, other grains to Kano State

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Tuesday sent 100 trailer loads of rice and other grains to the Kano State government for distribution to the needy, vulnerable and people of concern in the state.

The government had two weeks ago sent 10 trailer loads of bags of rice to the state.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, explained that the ministry delivered 10 trailer loads of parboiled rice to the state government about two weeks ago, and in addition to that directed National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to deliver 100 trailer loads of grains to five locations in in the state to poor and vulnerable households on the instruction of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to her, the grains in 100 trailers now on their way to Kano comprise millet, sorghum and maize, which were released from silos at the country’s strategic food reserve located across the country.

It could be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to release 70,000 metric tonnes of food for distribution to underprivileged Nigerians to cushion the effect of the lockdown aimed at checking the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The minister said that “one of the humanitarian interventions provided by the Federal Government is the delivery of food items as palliatives to the poor and vulnerable in all states affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to ease the lockdown situation.”