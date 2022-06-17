13 part-time jobs you can do as an undergraduate  

Being an undergraduate in the higher institutions of learning does not only offer you an opportunity to learn but also to make some cool cash if only you have skills that can be monetized and know your way around.

Check the list of side jobs you can engage in as an undergraduate below.

1. Tutoring/ Teaching

If you’re a student with great passion for teaching then this is a lucrative side job for you. In the University system, there are always junior colleagues who need help with their academics especially in their first year. Freshmen in most higher institutions should be your target as they are new to the system and are always eager to learn and be ahead of their fellow course mates.

You can hold classes during weekends or whenever you’re free according to your lecture timetable. You can also work with an established tutorial centre where you will be paid on daily, weekly or monthly basis.

2. Freelance Writing and Copywriting

If you love writing and have an excellent writing skill, you can go into freelance writing or search for bloggers online that are in need of writers. Alternatively, you can become a ghost writer or content creator for firms , authors and website owners.

If you love writing but see the need to enhance your writing skills, you can learn from professional writers at a price or apply for trainings or internships aim at building your writing skills.





3. Editing and Proofreading Services

If you have an eye for details or you’re student of linguistics or English language, you can use your knowledge of the English grammar to work as an editor or proofreader. There are a lot of individuals who create blogs, articles, eBooks, scripts, stories, projects documents, and some are always in need of proofreaders for their works. So, you can hook up with any of these individuals and get paid for your soft skill. You can make use of software packages like MS Word and Grammarly to enhance your editing and proofreading skill.

4. Graphics Designing

Graphics designing is another lucrative side job you can undertake as an undergraduate. As a graphics designer, you can earn up to 5,000 for designing a flier while you can earn higher than that if you’re really good at your work and have clients who appreciates good designs. All you need is your personal computer or laptop and a good source of power supply. You can also make do with your phone for a start.

5. Tailoring / Fashion Design

We all love to dress well ,especially during faculties, departmental and halls of residence dinners. If you know how to sew, this is a great opportunity for you to make extra cash while in school. All you need is a sewing machine and a space for cutting and sewing. If you don’t have a personal machine, you can walk up to a professional in this line and have an agreement of using their sewing machine whenever you have orders and you can either pay a little token for using their machine or you can be lucky to find one for free.

Tailoring can help you make extra income as a student in Nigeria, all you need do is to sew and wear styles that are amazing to lectures and your course mates will begin to ask you who made it or where you purchased it. Tada! That’s your chance to promote your side hustle. In fact, you can brand your business and package it so well that people rate you a 5-star fashion designer.

6. Making/barbing of hair

If you’re skilled in making or barbing of hair then you have quite a number of potential clients in the University environment. You can also work as an hairstylist in a salon and get paid. In all, this is one of the leading lucrative side jobs you can do as a student because everyone especially the females make their hair either weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

7. Modelling

In modeling, all you have to do is to turn up for photoshoots targeted at promoting specific businesses and be paid.

Note that this industry has been severely distorted in recent years. In attempting to be a model, many people have been exploited. We recommend that you be very cautious or simply do something else.

8. Makeup Artist

Beauty is said to be in the eyes of the beholder. As a student, basically a female student, you might want to consider this as a side hustle. During matriculation ceremonies, dinners and convocation ceremonies, these set of individuals are always in high demand and they cash out during this period as they earn a very good income covering up people’s facial flaws.

9. Making and Selling of Products

There are numerous products that you can learn how to make and then sell. It could be body cream, toilet soap, dish soap, beads, snacks, sandals, tote bags, school bags and so on. If you don’t have a hand skill yet, you can learn how to make any of these products, advertise and then market them to your potential customers.

10. Buying and Selling (Mini Importation)

Quite a number of products can be imported ranging from shoes, sneakers, bags, jewelries, wristwatches, phones, laptops, electronic gadgets, books, t-shirts, gowns, and so on. So, if you’re an individual interested in buying and selling and you possess great marketing strategies then this one is definitely for you.

Get a reliable source to get quality products from and through the words of your mouth and your social media platforms, you can advertise your goods to your target audience and get potential customers to patronize you.

11. Photography

In Nigeria, several academic institutions have an almost constant demand for photographs, ranging from different sizes of passport to pictures. The photography profession is lucrative, and all you need to get started is a digital camera, no matter how modest it is. You can even sell wonderful random photographs of places and events on the internet.

12. Online Registrations

If you have a laptop with internet access, you can help other students with online registrations (Scholarship applications, School fees payment, admission regularization, course registration, etc.) for a fee. This is incredibly profitable at the start of semesters and when there are a lot of prospective/new students on campus.

13. House Agents

If you are well-versed in your neighborhood, you can utilize your spare time to look for houses for fellow students, particularly freshmen in the school setting. Commissions and agent fees are two ways to generate money here.

It should be noted that some of the listed skills above may require staying off campus as the best option as some universities’ halls of residence do not permit students running their businesses within the hall while others will only permit you if you rent a space within the hall.

Financial independence starts from the mind, if you can conceive it, you can do it!

