Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP), Bauchi chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), has commended the State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad for appointing its member, Dr. Hashim Sabo Bello, as the substantive Rector of the Polytechnic.

The Union, in a press statement, stated that it believes that appointing Rector from within the staff of the institution has further demonstrated the Governor’s commitment to ensure quality service delivery in the Polytechnic and promote education at all levels.

ASUP stated that, “We assure His Excellency that the Union will work in synergy with the new Rector to give the Polytechnic the leadership it deserves and support all the Government’s policies and programmes designed to uplift education in Bauchi State.

“We wish His Excellency and the new Rector, Allah’s guidance and protection so as they will continue to deliver on their leadership responsibilities efficiently.”

The statement was jointly signed by Dahiru Musa Abdullahi, Chairman and Nazif Abba Palin, Secretary.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE