By: Ishola Michael – Bauchi

The Force Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has declared wanted, a serving member of the House of Representatives representing Bauchi Federal Constituency, Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi.

The declaration was approved by the Inspector General of the Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba through the Bauchi State Police Command.

Abdullahi was declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force for criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, disturbance of public peace and culpable homicide.

This is contained in the Special Police Gazette Bulletin with reference number: CB: 2685/Bsx/VOL.T/4s with the caption: “wanted”.

The bulletin which has the picture and address of the lawmaker on it, was from the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Bauchi State Police Command issued by the Authority of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba and shared with Journalists by its Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, a Superintendent of Police.

The Police announced and placed N1 million reward for anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the 45-year-old Lawmaker.

It reads: “Hon. Yakubu Abdullahi Shehu (Wakilin Birni), ‘m’ 45 years old. Last known address: Off Danjuma Goje street, Makama new extension, Jahun ward, Bauchi Local Government, Bauchi State.”

It further contained, “The above person is hereby declared wanted by the Nigeria Police on CRO Form 5, issued by the Inspector General of Police.”

According to the bulletin, “He is wanted in connection with a case of Criminal Conspiracy, Causing grievous hurt, Inciting Disturbance of Public Peace and Culpable Homicide.”

Also contained, “State Criminal Investigation Department S.C.I.D No.1 refers to this Bulletin and gives details of rewards of one million (1,000,000) naira for the arrest of this person issued by the Authority of the Inspector General of Police.”





“Anyone with information that could assist in his arrest should please contact; 08151849417 or report at any nearest Police Station.”

Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi was elected in 2019 under the banner of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), left to join the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and contested for the Senatorial ticket but lost to Senator Lawal Yahaya Gumau.

He is now back in the APC and a member of the gubernatorial campaign council of Amb Saddique Baba Abubakar who is vying for the seat of the Governor in the Saturday election.

