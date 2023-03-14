Popular Yoruba actress, Ronke Oshodi Oke, has stated that her health is the reason for her weight lost.

The actress in a video she made to address trolls on her Instagram page said that she has been battling an undisclosed ailment, she also addressed claims that she has been losing weight with ‘speedy weight loss’, a popular brand quite a number of celebrities endorse.

The actress added that she’s not a fan of filter, saying what you see is what you get.

Also what has sucked her weight is between her and God, and if she prays that her trolls be afflicted with such, they won’t come out still looking good like her.

“If i would age, it wouldn’t happen in six months.” she said.

She also added that a lot of people had no idea what she was going through because she did not come online to solicit funds.

