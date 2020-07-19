Bauchi NUJ attack: APC sympathizes with injured Journalists

Bauchi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sympathized with the two Journalists who were injured during the recent violent attack by a group of political thugs on the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state.

Some youths (political thugs) suspected to be loyal to a faction in the party had last week Thursday stormed the NUJ Secretariat where they disrupted an ongoing press conference by a factional group of the party and hurled chairs at the attendants of the event thereby injuring two Journalists and destroying some of their working tools.

The party in a press release signed by its State Public Relations Officer, Adamu Jallah Gamawa, and the Youths Leader, Nasiru Chigari Gwallaga condemned the attack saying that the party does not know the perpetrators nor in support of the act of thuggery.

The release read “We write to commiserate with you and the entire Journalists of Bauchi State on the attack on your Secretariat on Thursday by hoodlums during a Press Conference”.

They added that “Our attention has been drawn to the incident by reports published by newspapers which suggested that the perpetrators of the ugly act are APC members. We want to make it categorically clear that we do not know the culprits and we suspect that they were sponsored by unscrupulous people”.

“We also learned that the problem started as a result of the failure of their sponsors to settle them before coming to NUJ”, the party claimed.

While dissociating itself from the culprits, the party blamed the organizers of the press conference (the faction) for holding such event without notifying the party and security agents opining that if that was done, the dastardly act might not have taken place.

“We however commiserate with you and the journalists who were harmed during the attack”. The statement reads.

Tribune