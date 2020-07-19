Group calls for dissolution of Kwara APC Exco

A group of young stakeholders in Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC), under the aegis of the Coalition of Kwara APC Young Stakeholders (CKAYS) has called on the newly constituted national Caretaker Committee of the APC, led by Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, to dissolve the party’s leadership in the state.

In a letter, signed by Alhaji Abdulrasheed Awobimpe and 10 others from the three senatorial districts in the state, the group which pledged its support for the Buni-led committee, also called for the dissolution of the working committees at the ward, local governments and state levels in Kwara State.

The group said that the suggestion would encourage peace and genuine reconciliation, adding that the current party executives in the state are not a product of a congress.

“They are the product of harmonization process that took place after the exit of executives loyal to former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki in 2018.

“The result of the harmonization process didn’t genuinely reflect the wishes of the members of the party” it said, adding that, some members feel that the harmonization process was manipulated by few individuals to favour certain groups, a belief that has led to mutual distrust and suspicion.

Awobimpe explained that ”the executives at all levels are factionalized along so many caucuses and groups and the factionalization is creating dangerous tension within the party, with unimaginable degree of indiscipline being displayed.

“With these aforementioned reasons, the only logical reason for peace and genuine reconciliation to happen within our party is to dissolve this current executive and allow free and credible congress devoid of any external influence to birth another new group of executives for our party in Kwara State”.

Tribune