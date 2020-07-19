Osadebe, two others arrested for armed robbery in Anambra

By Michael Ovat - Awka
Police in Anambra State, have arrested a three-man robbery gang for allegedly robbing at gunpoint the sum of N700,000.00, 8,000 Euro, $3,000 dollars, and some assorted phones from one Mr. Emmanuel Obi in Umuobi village, Akwu ukwu in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

SP Haruna Mohammed, the state Command’s PPRO, who confirmed the arrest in a statement, said the suspects used the stolen money to purchase one shuttle bus, two new tricycles, and three assorted phones.

According to Mohammed, “On the 18/7/2020 at about 12:30 pm, following actionable intelligence, the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested the following Suspects

.“Onyebuchi Osadebe ‘M’ aged 28 years of Akwu ukwu in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State, Chibuike Ebere ‘M’ aged 23 years of Isiala Mbano LGA, Imo State and Umoke Kelechi ‘m’ aged 22 years of Ikwo LGA Ebonyi State.

He said 4,600 Euro cash, $600 dollars, one shuttle bus newly purchased with the victim’s money, two new tricycles and three assorted phones robbed from the victim, were recovered from the criminals

.“Suspects have confessed to the crime voluntarily and investigation is ongoing after which they would be brought to book.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has reassured residents that the Command under his watch will continue to make Anambra State unbearable to the criminal elements until they repent or relocate from the State.”

