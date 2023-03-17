Ishola Michael – Bauchi

Bauchi state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 3000 officers and men across the 20 LGAs in the State on election duty.

The deployment of the Officers and Men for the Governorship and States Assembly elections was done in line with the directive of the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi.

In addition, the Command has also set aside Officers and Men to protect the Critical National Assets across the state.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Ameh Edo James reaffirmed the level of collaboration amongst security Agencies in the state with the Nigerian Police being the lead Agency on Election duty, saying that it is very cordial.

He also hailed that protection of INEC sensitive and non-sensitive materials will be properly taken care of, also the INEC Ad-hoc staff will be properly secured with the election environment for a free, fair and credible election to take place.

Commandant Ameh Edo James however called on critical stakeholders in the state such as party leaders, their Supporters, Traditional institution, Religious bodies and the general public to make concerted efforts in ensuring that the Election was conducted in a free, fair and credible process in the state.

He also called on the Voters to remain calm and cast their votes without any fear and in a peaceful manner shunning any form of electoral violence as the security Agencies would not hesitate to arrest anybody who intends to disrupt the electoral process.

Ameh Edo James further reiterated the readiness of the Command to provide adequate security during and after the General elections while speaking at the pre Election media briefing at the Command headquarters in Bauchi state.

The Commandant reaffirmed that the Command is fully prepared for the Governorship and State Assembly Election on Saturday, March 18, because the Corps is determined and will remain apolitical and highly professional while on election security duty.

The Commandant further assured that the training and re-training organized internally have enlightened the officers well in carrying out their functions on the field because of the collaboration with other security Agencies in the presidential and National Assembly Election of 25/02/2023 in the State.

In addition, the Commandant General Special Intelligence Squad is in the state to help in maintaining a peaceful election on Saturday 18/03/2023, assuring the public of effective security coverage and peaceful election.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE