Attahiru Ahmed – Gusau

Ahead of Saturday, March 18th, 2023 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections, Zamfara Police Command has reaffirmed ban on VIP aides and escorts during the electioneering period in the State.

In a press release issued on Friday in Gusau, signed by the command public relations officer SP Mohammed Shehu said Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Command, CP Kolo Yusuf psc, has reiterated the commitment and determination of the Police and other Security Agencies to enforce order of restriction of movement directed by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Election day.

Accordingly, the restriction of movement of persons and vehicles will commence from 12 am to 6 pm on Saturday 18th March 2023, with the exception of essential services such as INEC Officials, Electoral Observers, Ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, among others.

“Security aides and escorts are also barred from accompanying their principals and Politicians to Polling booths and collation centres during the election”.

The statement added that anyone found disobeying this order will be severely sanctioned.

“Also, the ban on the unauthorised use of sirens, revolving lights, covered number plates and tinted glasses is still in force, and violators will be sanctioned appropriately. In the same vein, the Command is also reminding the general public on IGP’s order banning all Quasi Security Outfits from participating in election security management”.

The Police and other security Agencies will be conducting robust and joint confidence-building patrols to ensure compliance with this order as well as to ensure a hitch-free election exercise.

The Command has also made adequate arrangements to provide watertight security to all INEC facilities, INEC Officials and other vulnerable infrastructures domiciled within the state.

The Command, therefore, appeals for continuous support and partnership from the general public in order to make the elections peaceful and successful.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE