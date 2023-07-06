The Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Muhammed, inaugurated the Technical Working Group (TWG) Committee for the implementation of the Multi Micro Nutrients Supplementation (MMS) program.

The inauguration took place during the 1st quarterly meeting of the MMS implementation sub-Committee, held at the Polio Emergency Operation Center (EOC) in Bauchi on Thursday.

The event, organized by the BSPHCDA in collaboration with Nutrition International, aimed to review the terms of reference of the TWG and validate the findings from the landscape analysis conducted by the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN).

Additionally, it sought to review stakeholders’ collective representation on the formative research phase 2 and the supply chain plan for the transition from iron and folic acid (IFA) supplementation to MMS.

The meeting was attended by various stakeholders, including the Executive Chairman of the BSPHCDA, the Director of the Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health Division (MNDC) of the Federal Ministry of Health, representatives from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Nutrition International, IHVN, the Bauchi State Ministry of Health, UNICEF, NAFDAC, IHP, State Committee for Food and Nutrition, CS/SUNN, BA-N, FaceFam, Communication and Publicity SPHCDA, and others.

During the inauguration of the TWG, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed urged the members to thoroughly study the current situation to develop an acceptable process for program implementation.

He assured them that the BSPHCDA would ensure that the report presented by the TWG is refined and adopted as a working tool for successful program implementation.

All the partners emphasized the importance of a comprehensive review that would contribute to the successful achievement of the program’s objectives.

