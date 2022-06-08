Bauchi guber race: NNPP elects Ibrahim Yusuf as candidate

By Ishola Michael - Bauchi

Delegates of Bauchi State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has elected Alh Ibrahim Yusuf Bauchi as the gubernatorial candidate of the party for the 2023 General elections.

Ibrahim Yusuf Bauchi was on Tuesday elected through voice affirmation by the 680 delegates from across the 20 LGA in the state during its primary held at Event center in Bauchi.

Chairman of the NNPP gubernatorial primary election committee, Mr Balewa declared that having used voice affirmation to vote, Ibrahim Yusuf Bauchi was the gubernatorial candidate of the party for the 2023 General elections.

In his remarks shortly after he was declared the NNPP gubernatorial candidate, Ibrahim Yusuf Bauchi commended the members of the party for the confidence reprised on him by giving him the ticket assuring that it will not be a waste.

He however called on members of the party in the state to ensure that they have the PVCs to enable them vote during the general elections.

The NNPP gubernatorial candidate said that he left the APC because of the injustice meted on him and his supporters thereby forcing them out of the party expressing confidence that the NNPP will be the party to beat in the 2023 General elections.


He stressed that if eventually elected as the next Governor of Bauchi State, he will ensure good governance and accountability stressing that even development and equity will be adopted by his administration.

