Our scholarship awards now cover students nationwide, says Olashore foundation

The Olashore International School Association (OISA) Foundation has expanded the scope of its annual scholarship opportunities at both Olashore International School and Iloko Model College, Iloko- Ijesha, Osun State, to cover brilliant but indigent students from across the çountry.

Before now, the scholarship scheme was originally restricted to children from Iloko-Ijesha community before extending to cover people from Oriade Local Government Area and then the entire people of Osun State.

A member of the Board of Trustees of the foundation, Prince Abimbola Olashore, explained this, on Tuesday, in Lagos, at a news conference to highlight activities marking the 10th memorial anniversary of Oba Oladele Olashore, the late Owaloko of Iloko-Ijesha and founder of Olashore International School.

Prince Olashore said the essence of expanding the scope of the full scholarship award to cover the entire country is to help equip many more brilliant students from the less privileged homes with the right knowledge and skills to achieve their dreams and aspiration for life.

He said no fewer than 20 indigent students are expected to enjoy the scholarship at both schools on yearly basis.

He said the foundation which is being run independently of Olashore International School is also helping adolescent students across Nigeria in mental wellness to keep them mentally and emotionally fit so as to be able to maximise their potential fully as they journey in their academic pursuits.

He said the foundation believes strongly that children with solid educational backgrounds and in good state of mental wellness have better chances of growing up to become responsible adults that will contribute meaningfully to nation-building.





“That is why OISA is investing hugely on children from the less privileged homes to access quality academic, moral and extra-curricula training in standard schools just like their peers from wealthy and financially average homes,” he stressed.

He said up to six previous beneficiaries of the scholarship had graduated from the school and are now in higher institutions undergoing different courses.

Speaking on the 10th memorial anniversary of Oba Olashore, Prince Olashore said a memorial lecture with the theme “Leadership and Service” would be delivered, on Monday, June 20, in Lagos by the Chairman of Fate Foundation, Mr Fola Adeola while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Sarkin Sudan of Wurno, Amb. Shehu Malami would be the keynote speaker and the chairman of the occasion, respectively.

He also noted that church thanksgiving service would also be held in honour of the late monarch this Saturday in Iloko-Ijesha, Osun State.

Prince Olashore said the ideals of their late father to impact society positively would continue to be pursued vigorously by the family, particularly through OISA Foundation.

