By: Ishola Michael – Bauchi

Former Legislative Aides to former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Barr Yakubu Dogara have abandoned him and dissociated themselves from his political stance as it relates to the gubernatorial election in Bauchi State.

The former Speaker was also berated for joining others described as political jobbers who are bent on derailing the positive democratic process the state is currently enjoying under the leadership of the state Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir.

In a press briefing titled: ‘The Unrealistic Sojourn of Rt Hon Dogara Yakubu in Establishing Himself as a Godfather in Bauchi State Politics’, a group of former Legislative Aides to the former Speaker disassociated themselves from “the antics of Dogara Yakubu and, we want to categorically inform the citizens of Bauchi state, that, what Dogara is doing is nothing but an exhibition of frustration and failed ambition to be the Godfather of Bauchi state politics.”

The former Legislative Aides to Yakubu Dogara led by Babaji Ayuba Gubdiya during the briefing held at the Fatima Youth Centre and Guest House stated that their decision was a sequel to the recent happenings and antecedents that clouded the politics in Bauchi State, which have generated some barrages of reactions, actions and counteractions.

The group particularly made reference to the recent accusations raised by a “lost but found son of Bauchi State in the person of Dogara Yakubu on His Excellency, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed ( Kauran Bauchi ).”

The former Legislative Aides stated that “First and foremost, we wish to remind the citizens of Bauchi state that Rt Hon Dogara Yakubu, who since 2019 election only visited his constituency on 3 occasions in about 4 years now. Has no knowledge of the recent development going on in Bauchi state under the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed, therefore, all those allegations are null and void, they’re nothing more than fanning a campaign of hate, division and unfounded propaganda.”

According to the statement, “In case Rt Hon Dogara Yakubu is not aware, let us bring it as a reminder that the road him and his APC cohorts followed through Burga, Kundak to Duguri, is one of the major projects of Kaura which we believe they had smooth and enjoyable transit to Duguri.”

“So, projects executed by Kauran Bauchi in roads networks, building and renovations of classrooms, the renovation of 20 local government Secretariat complexes, renovations of hospitals, the ultra-modern Government House and many other things are physical and can be seen, touched and inspected,” they stressed.

They added that “To be specific, Bogoro LGA alone has 3 major roads right now going on, which is more than the single road brought by Dogara from Bogoro to Mbat byu. Therefore, quantifying the roads constructed by Kaura alone is more than the single road he kept boasting about in 4 years reign as a Speaker.”

“We further want to call on Rt Hon Dogara Yakubu to concentrate in making a better and acceptable propaganda than joining issues with the private life of His Excellency on either his marriage, his house and other things.”





According to the group, “Rt Hon Dogara Yakubu has forgotten not to own anything before venturing into politics, but we have seen how well the budget padding has helped him build houses and estates in Abuja as well as treated his kinsmen in the most dishonourable manner that attracted him been stoned recently in Tafawa Balewa Town.”

“Moreover, throughout his spell of 16 years of political career, let him point to us one single project he had executed in Tafawa Balewa metropolis, talk less of accusing His Excellency of non-performance,” they challenged the former Speaker.

Speaking about the recently deposed Wazirin Bauchi, Alh Muhammadu Bello Kirfi, the former Legislative Aides stated that “It’s unfortunate that Rt Hon Dogara has no true knowledge of things and if he is really aware, we expected him to appreciate the efforts of His Excellency in reinstating Baba Waziri, whose attitude refused to change from the reason he was earlier deposed of by the former Governor, M.A Abubakar.”

The group stated that “It is expected as an Elder Statesman, to be more concerned in uniting the citizens Bauchi state not diving them.”

They concluded by stating, “Lastly, we call on Bauchi state citizens to come out massively on the 18th, this Saturday and vote for Governor Bala Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi ) for a second term in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.”

