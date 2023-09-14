Bauchi State Government has assured that it is to provide a conducive working environment for Medical Doctors in the state in its resolve to achieve the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) objectives.

The Government also assured that all health and medical workers will enjoy one incentive or another to motivate them to put in their professional best to save lives and promote effective and efficient healthcare service delivery.

The assertion was made by the Commissioner of Health, Dr Adamu Umar Sambo, while declaring open the 2023 Non-Election Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) held at the Multipurpose Hall of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, on Thursday.

The Commissioner said that salaries and other emoluments of the Health and Medical workers will be paid as and when due to make working very easy for them.

Among the things that will be done, according to the Commissioner, are perfect housing for the Medical Doctors, car loans to make mobility easier for them, as well as other benefits obtained in other states.

Adamu Sambo added that the facilities will be improved upon to have an environment that will aid effective and efficient healthcare service delivery in line with world healthcare service practice.

According to him, Bauchi State has enjoyed the presence of many Federal health institutions, a development he said has opened up opportunities for medical health workers from the state to work there.

He then called on NMA to support the Government as it strives to make the health sector one of the best in the country, where referrals will be made, stressing that collaboration is one of the most important things in the development of the health sector.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Muhammad Bashir Faruk, said that the AGM for 2023 was designed to focus on the issues militating against effective and efficient healthcare service delivery.

The NMA Chairman lamented that the situation has become so pathetic that the government must quickly intervene to arrest it before it gets out of hand.

Bashir Faruk also stressed the need for action to stop the frequency of movement of doctors from the state to other states by ensuring that the health sector does not suffer a major catastrophe.





The NMA Chairman assured that members will continue to discharge their professional duties diligently and in line with the ethics and practises of the medical profession.

The theme for the 2023 AGM is “Healthcare Delivery Services in Bauchi State: Challenges and Way Forward”.

