An educationist, Dr Kazeem Akande has clinched performance awards from three different organisations in the span of one week.

The Oyo-born educationist was bestowed with an Award as Special Adviser of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Southwest region, during NANS Southwest Inauguration Ceremony, Dinner and Award night held in Ibadan on Saturday 9th September, 2023.

According to NANS, the educationist was awarded in recognition of his deeds in numerous areas of development in Nigeria and his magnanimous act towards Nigerian students and youths. Akande, who is the founder of Easy Prevarsity Educational Consult was also honoured by the Ibadan Market Square in recognition of his hardwork and significant efforts towards entrepreneurship development and public administration in Ibadan and Oyo state at large during Ibadan Market Square second year anniversary dinner Ceremony held in Ibadan on Sunday 10th September, 2023. The educationist will also be awarded later in the week by the Young Men’s Christian Association, YMCA on Sunday 17th September, 2023 during the 40th anniversary of the Association which will be held at St. Paul African Parish Hall , Oke Aremo Ibadan. The educationist who is a well-known philanthropist had received numerous awards for his contributions towards the development of education in Nigeria, youth empowerment and his tremendous contributions to humanity.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

36 states get N1.51trn allocation in six months, says NEITI

34.5 per cent of the total N4.37 trillion crude oil revenue amounting to N1.51 trillion was shared among the 36 states of the federation between…

Inside Lagos Blue Rail Line train where comfort, pleasure, pain meet

In this report, Saturday Tribune’s TOLA ADENUBI joined the train ride from Mile 2 to…





Leaked s3x video shared without my consent, I’ll take legal action — Moyo Lawal

Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has finally broken the silence over her leaked sex video going viral on…

Why I visited K1 in Ijebu —Osupa

Fuji music star, Saheed Osupa, may have taken a bold step that may finally put an end to the age-long feud between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Seyi names worst dressed housemates

Evicted Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has revealed two housemates that are worst dressed in…

UFC: ‘I hate losing, but…’, Adesanya breaks silence after shocking defeat

Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter Israel Adesanya has finally broken his silence over his shocking belt loss to…