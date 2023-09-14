No fewer than 14 new students have benefitted from Egbin Power’s 2023 Scholarship Programme.

The students were selected from public schools in the host communities of Egbin, Ijede, and Ipakan in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The scholarship, which covers all school expenses, including tuition, textbooks, and school uniforms, as well as other educational items, for the full academic session, was presented by the Chief Executive Officer, Egbin Power Plc, Mokhtar Bounour, on Thursday in the presence of the pupils’ parents, teachers and community leaders.

The 14 new students are being added to the existing 32 awardees who are already benefiting from the scholarship.

Themed: “Unstoppable Champion 3.0,” the ceremony was held at the Egbin plant in Ijede, Ikorodu Lagos State.

During the presentation of awards to beneficiaries of the scholarship, the GenCo restated its commitment to education in line with SDG 4 that “aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”

CEO, Egbin Power Plc, Mokhtar Bounour, speaking at the ceremony organised to honour the beneficiaries, explained that education remains the bedrock of transformational advancement of societies, socio-economic growth and human capital development, which the company strongly promotes through its various initiatives.

“The foundation of development in any community, society or nation is education because it brings sustainability, progress and raises future leaders for a more prosperous society.

“At Egbin Power, we realize the significance of quality education, that is why we have continued to provide the scholarship programme in our host communities, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all,” the CEO said.

Bounour further explained that Education is a child’s right, as it strengthens the developmental capacities of individuals, communities, groups, institutions, and countries. He also said, “That is why we have instituted this scholarship programme to achieve rapid development in our host communities,”

Principal, Powerfields Group of Schools (College), Mrs. Folahanmi Adesina said: “Egbin Power Plc deserves commendation for discovering brains and talents from the community through the scholarship platform.





“I also want to applaud the management and staff of Egbin for their unwavering support to the beneficiaries over the years, while also promoting the school as a brand.” She urged the students to continue to do their best in their education.

Olufunke Winful, Head Teacher, Powerfield Group of Schools (Elementary), in her remarks, commended Egbin for investing in the future of the students and for putting smiles on the faces of the teachers and parents.

“We remain committed to guiding the students, monitoring them and ensuring that they excel in their academic and other aspects of life,” she said.

While receiving the scholarship awards, Abimbola Akinbiyi, one of the beneficiaries in the 2023 edition expressed her happiness to have emerged as one of the awardees. She commended Egbin Power Plc for creating the scholarship programme in order to encourage students to give their best in education.

Her father, Mr. Mark Akinbiyi commended the GenCo, the community leaders and teachers at the school for encouraging students to participate and excel in their academic endeavour.

Ridwanullahi Sharafa, who also emerged an awardee praised the Genco, the Management and staff for creating the platforms to support students with the scholarship.

It was gathered that the 2023 programme received over 300 entries from the three catchment communities. The finalists went through several stages conducted by an independent body, including verification, pre-test, boot camp, and final selection.

The GenCos stated that after completing these stages, the finalists were admitted on scholarship into Powerfield Group of Schools owned by Egbin Power Plc.

Powerfield Group of Schools, owned by Egbin Power Plc, is situated within the serene and secure premises of Egbin Power in Ijede, Ikorodu, and it offers quality education in its nursery, primary, and secondary (day and boarding) schools.

