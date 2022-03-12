Bauchi govt approves N100m for 2022 National Qur’anic recitation competition

The sum of N100m has been approved by the Bauchi State Government for the 36th National Qur’anic Recitation Competition to the hosted in Bauchi declaring that there is no plan by his administration to abolish the Tsangaya system of education.

The approval was announced by the State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed on Saturday while inaugurating a 57-member Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the competition held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House.

Bala Mohammed further assured to provide the necessary support to enable the Committee to carry out the assignment without any hitch noting that, “the selection of competent, experienced and knowledgeable people of proven integrity to serve as members of the local organizing committee is to ensure the full success of the event”.

The Governor also said that the terms of reference of the Committee are to ensure the successful hosting of the Musabaqa in collaboration with Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto; to form sub-committees to monitor the conduct of the event and ensure the provision of adequate security, healthcare and welfare services to the judges and the participants.

Others he said are to liaise with individuals, corporate organizations and all stakeholders within and outside the state to solicit for their contributions to compliment funding of the programme; make a fair, realistic and detailed budget of the financial implication of the event; ensure judicious utilization of funds provided as well as to submit a comprehensive report within two weeks after the completion.

He stressed that “As we all know, the Musabaqa is a process of training the Muslims, particularly the younger ones, the correct reading, recitation and the memorization of the Glorious Qur’an with its translation. The hosting of the 36th edition of the National Musabaqa by Bauchi State Government in collaboration with Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto is an opportunity to organize the best ever national Musabaqa”.

Bala Mohammed further said that “I want to assure that, Bauchi State Government would do its best to ensure that the 36th edition of the National Musabaqa would for a very long time be remembered as the most successful.”

He used the medium to disclaim a rumour that his administration is planning to abolish Tsangaya schools, saying that the state government is only against street begging by Almajirai.

The Governor added that Tsangaya and other modern Qur’anic schools are an avenue for learning Islamic knowledge where delegates that participated at various levels of Qur’anic competitions are produced.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee and former Grand Khadi of Bauchi State Sharia Court of Appeal, Abdullahi Yakubu Marafa called for teamwork among the Committee members for the success of the assignment.

Abdullahi Marafa added that “Your Excellency, we are grateful to you for finding us worthy to serve in this committee and we are going to ensure justice, fairness in the discharge of our responsibilities for the success of the event.”

He assured that the Committee with operate in line with the terms of reference in order to achieve the objectives of the setting of the Committee which will, in turn, result in the successful hosting of the competition in the state.

