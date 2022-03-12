Stakeholders reiterate support for ex-Oyo APC chair, Oke

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Egbeda Local Government Area of Oyo State have restated their support for the immediate past state chairman of the party, Chief Akin Oke, describing him as one of the few core progressives in the country.

The assertion was made on Thursday during a courtesy visit on Chief Oke in his Ibadan residence by the stakeholders comprising leaders of the APC in Egbeda Local Government Area.

The chairman of Egbeda APC, Alhaji Ibrahim Animasaun-Agbedo, said the delegation represented the majority of party faithful in the council area who remained optimistic about the possibility of Oyo APC going into the next general election as a united and focused progressive family.

He commended Oke for “holding tenaciously” to the ideals of progressive politics and expressed the belief that God would use the veteran politician to bring normalcy to “our great party.”

The immediate past woman leader of the party in Oyo Central Senatorial district, Alhaja Zainab Juwon Adewuyi, echoed the commendation of other stakeholders of their host whom she described as an experienced democrat.

They prayed to God almighty to grant him longevity and sound health to enable him to do more for society.

While responding, Chief Oke thanked the team for the visit which, he noted, was a demonstration of loyalty, solidarity and good spirit. He, therefore, used the opportunity to admonish all party faithfuls in the state to remain steadfast and loyal to the broom party which he reiterated was the only political party capable of offering good governance to Nigerians. He told the delegation that efforts were in top gear to address all the issues which emanated from the last congresses of the party in the state.

Other members of the delegation include; Hon. Olasunkanmi Oguntade, Mr. Sola Ajani, Mr. Fatai Akinsanmi, Mrs Tolulope Iwaloye, Alhaji Lukman Akinpelu, Alhaja Iyabo Ajimoti, Alhaji Oawale Sadare and Mr. Wasiu Ganiyu Akinpelu.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…