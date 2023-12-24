Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has enjoined the people of the state to, irrespective of religious belief, imbibe and put the virtues of peaceful coexistence and harmonious relationships into practice in the spirit of Christmas.

The Governor, in a goodwill message to the people of the state, stated, “While we observe Christmas with merriment, we should also reflect on our routine and spiritual deeds in the last year and pray to God for better and more prosperous years ahead.”

Bala Mohammed stated, “My fellow citizens of Bauchi State. By the grace of God Almighty, we are witnessing yet another Christmas. We thank Him for His mercy. I need not remind you that the annual Christmas celebration is in commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ, who paid the supreme price to save the lives of his disciples and followers.”

He added, It is with great pleasure that I, on behalf of myself, the government, and the entire people of Bauchi State, extend my warm and sincere message of goodwill to all Christians on the occasion of the 2023 Christmas Celebration.”

According to him, “Throughout his lifetime, Jesus Christ preached peace, honesty, love for one another, and above all, the fear of God. I wish to use this occasion to reiterate my call for mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among our citizenry.”

He stressed that “we should learn to live harmoniously with one another irrespective of our political, cultural, and religious differences. We should also imbibe the spirit of love and forgiveness.”

Bala Mohammed added that “the Christmas period should be used to strengthen existing friendships and establish new ones. To this end, I call on Christians in particular to exchange visits among themselves and adherents of other faiths during the Christmas period.”

They further stressed that “as a responsible and responsive government, we are irrevocably committed to the protection of the lives and property of citizens of the state. To this end, the government is collaborating with security agencies to address real and perceived threats to the security of lives and property of the citizenry.”

“Pursuant to this, the government is providing logistics and other support to the security agencies for effective and efficient operation,” he added.

The Governor also stated, “Let me assure you that as we commence our second term after receiving your massive support during the elections conducted earlier this year, we will work harder than we did during our first tenure to provide more dividends of democracy.”

“It will be in the area of infrastructure, education, health, economic empowerment, and all other programmes that have a direct bearing on your socio-economic well-being,” he further assured.

According to him, “We would reinvigorate and strengthen our administrative machinery and capacity towards realising these noble objectives. I, therefore, call for your continued support and cooperation as we relentlessly execute our developmental programmes and projects throughout the nooks and crannies of the state.”

“While wishing you a merry Christmas, I pray that the occasion will be observed peacefully. May God Almighty continue to guide and protect us, Ameen,” the governor concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How I helped Peter Obi overcome impeachment plot as Anambra governor — Sowore

Self-styled human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has revealed an age-long secret about Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in…

Yuletides: Low-key Christmas looms as poultry birds price rise than last years’

In less than 10 days to Christmas, the price of poultry birds in Ibadan is projected to be higher than last year mostly because of…

Comedian Mark Angel apologises over Emanuella’s viral dance video

Nigerian comedian Mark Angel has issued an apology following the circulation of a viral video featuring his…

I learnt about the use of human head for money rituals on Facebook —Man who beheaded OAU student in Abeokuta

A 35-year-old suspect, Akeem, who was arrested by detectives in Ogun State Police Command after…

Top 13 facts about Buhari at 81

As he marks his 81st birthday on Sunday December 17th, roughly six months after the completion of his two terms as…

CAF crowns Nigeria’s Osimhen African Player of the Year

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been crowned the African Player of the Year 2023 by the Confederation of…