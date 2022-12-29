Bauchi gov tasks SUBEB’s PROs on development of basic education

THE Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has tasked the Public Relations officers of the State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) on the need to contribute their quota to the development of basic education in Nigeria.

Mohammed, speaking during the closing ceremony of a three-day annual training of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and SUBEBs head of Public Relations and Protocol held in Bauchi, the Bauchi State capital, acknowledged the role of public relations to the success of any organisation.

The governor, who was represented by his aide on education, Mr Zakari Labaran, also called on them to put the knowledge gained during the training into practice for the overall development of education in their various states and the country at large.

The training programme for the heads of Public Relations and Protocol from the 36 states and the FCT ended with the inauguration of an 11-member coordinators of SUBEB forum to foster cordial working relationship among the practitioners

While inaugurating the new executive of the forum, the head Public Relations and Protocol of UBEC, Mr David Apeh, charged them to work as a team to achieve the set objectives

On his part, the national coordinator who is the SUBEB Public Relations Officer, Plateau State, Mr Richard Jonah, affirmed their readiness to work based on terms and conditions of the committee and thanked members for finding them worthy of the position, while promising to justify confidence reposed in them.

Director of Mobilisation, UBEC, Dr Ossom Ossom, said the forum would no doubt go a long way to improve the working synergy and understanding between its members, SUBEBs and UBEC towards achieving the common goal in the delivery of basic education in the country.

