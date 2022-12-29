Education as bedrock of development needs collective efforts —Kano LGs commissioner

THE Kano State commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr Lamin Sani Zawiyya has described education as the bedrock of any meaningful development in the nation; hence, it is imperative for all and sundry to contribute their quota in this direction.

He reiterated the state government’s readiness to support any positive policy aimed at improving the living standard of the Kano people for speedy development.

Dr Zawiyya disclosed this during the foundation-laying of the construction of the Islamic University by the senator representing Kano North local government area, Barau Jibrin at Dawakin Tofa.

He added that with the construction of the Islamic University, “there is no doubt that education in the area will improve since a lot of opportunities will be provided for the teeming populace in the area and beyond as it will comprise both Islamic and conventional courses.”

He said that the Kano State government has earmarked a huge amount of money in the 2023 budget to the education sector so as to enable the sector to provide adequate education for all across the state.

According to a statement made available to pressmen in Kano and signed by the Information officer for the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Lawan Hamisu Danhassan, however, quoted Dr Zawiyya to have commended the Senator Jibrin for implementing various projects in his constituency.

In another development, the commissioner also received in his office Aminci Friends Forum and heads of Water Environment and Sanitation Hygiene (WESH) departments.

Dr Lamin Sani, who was delighted with the visit, stressed the need to put more efforts in these quarters so as to achieve the targeted results.

Stating the rationale behind the visit, chairman of heads of departments, Alhaji Umar Ahmad noted that they were at the commissioner’s office to congratulate him on his appointment and to intimate him with the recorded achievements of the unit since its establishment and to congratulate Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on the award of honour bestowed on him by the Federal Government.

