Bauchi gov signs six bills into law, promises completion of all projects
Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, on Wednesday, signed six executive bills recently passed into law and presented to him by the leadership of the State House of Assembly.
The six executive bills assented to by the Governor are; 2020 Revised Budget; Violence Against Person Act; Renaming of the College of Health Technology, Ningi to Belinda and Gates College of Health Technology, Ningi as well as renaming College of Nursing and Midwifery to Aliko Dangote College of Nursing and Midwifery, Bauchi.
The Other bills are: Bauchi State Public Procurement 2020 and renaming AD Rufai College of Legal studies to AD Rufai College of Education and Legal Studies, Misau.
Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman, who presented the bills to the governor on behalf of the House, commended the executive arm for the well prepared 2020 revised budget document.
Speaking after signing the six executive bills into law, the governor, Bala Mohammad, said that despite the negative effect of Coronovirus pandemic on the economy, the State Government has made provisions for continuity in the execution of all abandoned projects.
The Governor further said that the renaming two Colleges of Health in the state is to appreciate the philanthropists for their outstanding contributions towards the advancement of the healthcare system.
