Akeredolu inaugurates new commissioner, special adviser

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Wednesday, inaugurated newly appointed Commissioner, Mr Idowu Otetubi and Special Adviser, Summy Smart Francis, with a promise to continue to extend the hand of fellowship to all those who show commitment towards the progress of the state.

Speaking during the inauguration, at the Cocoa Conference Hall, Governor’s Office, Akure, the governor said his administration would ensure that those who give priority to the serving of the state will always be given the opportunity to serve the people and the state.

Akeredolu said: “We shall ensure that only those who consider service first will be with us as we approach governance with the unanimity of purpose.

“The overriding interest of the people will continue to be our guiding principle in all our endeavours. We owe nobody any apology for adhering to this precept.

“The roles of all public servants are well defined by our laws. We, on our part, will resist any attempt to distract us from achieving our set objectives. We shall not interfere in the affairs of the other arms of government.

“We shall pursue our mandate with courage until the end. Providence has frustrated all permutations designed to promote anarchy. We shall remain focused on the discharge of our responsibilities.”

Akeredolu who commended the state civil service for their support promised to continue giving priority to workers welfare and said “civil servants in the state now heave a sigh of relief from the burdensome lethargy removed, by providence, in the co-ordination of government business. This should be expected when altruism is the driving energy for public service.

The governor, while congratulating the new officials, acknowledged their doggedness and sense of patriotism charged them to bring their wealth of experience both in politics and other areas on board in helping to build and deliver good governance to the people of the state.

“I must waste no time in congratulating the new Commissioner, Hon Idowu Otetubi, for joining our administration after being cleared by the House of Assembly.

“I have no doubt that he will bring his wealth of experience both in politics and accountancy, into the office for the benefit of the people of the state.

“It is only neat and decent that we acknowledge and salute his doggedness and sense of patriotism. Our administration will continue to encourage all patriots who wish to contribute to the development of our dear State.

“I also wish to congratulate the new Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship Development, Mr Summy Smart Francis, for being considered worthy of service to the people of the State.

In his response, Hon Otetubi, the new Commissioner for Natural Resources in the state, promised his loyalty, decency, and quality service delivery in achieving the goals and aspirations of the government.

Otetubi assured the governor of the support of the Akure people in the forthcoming governorship election in the state saying the people will massively vote for the return of Akeredolu to office, noting that the present administration scorecard speaks volume.

Also inaugurated alongside the Commissioner is Mr Sunmi Smart Francis as Special Assistant on Entrepreneurship Development.

Dignitaries in attendance include the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Deaconess Lola Fagbemi, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Head of Service, Mr Dare Aragbaiye and Commissioner for Information, Hon. Donald Ojogo.

Others include the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo, Ogunlade, Odundun II, Chief Imam of Akure kingdom, Yayi Akorede, the Erelu Iyaloja of Akure kingdom, Chief Mrs Funmi Adekanye among others.

