Vice President Kashim Shettima has addressed the BRICS summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, that the present administration is examining “the variables and evaluating the scope and level of regional and global cooperation to pursue in order to establish Nigeria as the desired friend and partner.”

He said in his address to world leaders at the 3rd BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue on the sidelines of the ongoing 15th BRICS Summit that the new government’s economic reforms and diplomatic alliances are intended to attract investments and partnerships to Nigeria while aligning with international and regional cooperation.

According to a statement issued by Olusola Abiola, Director of Information, Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu at the summit, was speaking to an audience that included the presidents of China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and Russia’s Foreign Minister on the theme, “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism.”

He observed that the theme “underscores the profound realisation that the cornerstone of stability within our intricate multipolar landscape lies in fostering developmental partnerships.”

He commended the efforts of the organisers for focusing on the agenda items, which centre on “BRICS and Africa, stating that the agenda aligns with “the aspiration of the people we represent, the future citizens of a world that can ensure our collective prosperity”.

While extending Nigeria’s gratitude to the Government and people of the Republic of South Africa for convening the 15th BRICS Summit, the Vice President said “The BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS-Plus Dialogue provide a unique platform for deliberation, note comparison, and exploration of a mutually beneficial partnership that could evolve into a novel driving force for development.

‘The international global governance structure to which we currently adhere was established prior to the independence of the African continent and many countries in the global south.

So, it’s indeed imperative to reform global governance to align with the realities of today’s world and to acknowledge the necessity for partnerships that ensure shared prosperity, inclusivity, and sustainable development.”

The Vice President assured that Nigeria, under President Bola Tinubu, “is committed to shaping and fortifying the global framework and governance concerning all major international issues, particularly in the fields of finance, climate change, bridging the digital divide, adopting a comprehensive strategy towards debt alleviation, addressing food and energy insecurities, instituting post-pandemic recovery measures, and fostering financial inclusion within developing countries.”

Stressing the need for revitalised international cooperation that is effective, representative, and inclusive to tackle the challenges facing the world, Vice President Shettima opined that Nigeria is ready for collaboration and a “partnership that guarantees a world governed by acceptable rules and norms.

“We seek partnership that provides opportunities for all to engage in trade, prosperity, and shared progress with no marginalisation based on geography, race, or legitimate sovereign affiliations”, he affirmed.





On the 2030 Agenda for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Vice President observed that the reality of achieving the SDGs remains bleak for many developing countries.

He said, “These nations confront historical developmental vulnerabilities and challenges that are beyond their control. Thus, it is imperative for us to unite within regional groups and forge a novel form of international cooperation.

This endeavour aims to foster global economic governance reform while enhancing the representation and voice of emerging market economies or developing countries”.

Vice President Shettima, while emphasising partnership as a major key to addressing current global challenges, seeks formidable global partnerships through harnessing the agricultural potential of nations; harnessing renewable energy to revolutionise Africa; fostering technology, innovation, and job prospects for holistic and equitable progress; collaborative efforts on climate change and nature-centered approaches to development;

Others include strengthening vibrant private sector participation among the countries of the global south; nurturing youth employment and skill building as a deterrent against terrorism, organised crime, and related challenges; proactive crisis prevention and heightened resilience; and promoting proactive involvement of business leadership in shaping an improved and ideal landscape for trade and economic exchanges in the Global South.

Earlier, in his address on the 3rd day of the Summit, the Chair of BRICS and President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, expressed the commitment of South Africa to advance the interests of the global south.

Also, he announced, as part of the outcomes of the Summit to expand its objectives, the admission of six new full members, which are Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

In the delegation of the Vice President to the Summit were Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Amb. Mohammed Haruna Mantra, the Consul-General, Amb. Andrew Idi, and other senior government officials.

