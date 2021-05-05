Bauchi gov assures Christian community of fairness, equity, freedom of worship

The Christian community in Bauchi State has been assured of fairness and equity in the distribution of government meagre resources just as they have been guaranteed freedom of worship and practice of their religious beliefs.

The assurance was given by Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, who stressed that bonafide Nigerian Christians in the state are free to enjoy patronage by the government because according to him, the available resources are for all.

The governor stressed that during his election in 2019, the Christian community played a very significant role in the process declaring that the bulk of the votes he got came from the Christians across the state.

He said, “you may not know but I have contacted many Ulama in the state who assured me that there is nothing wrong with assisting Christians in building their places of worship, I, therefore, assure you that within the limited resources available to us, we will assist where necessary.”

On appointment into political positions, Bala Mohammed promised equitable distribution of the offices stressing that as it is now, Christians are heading key and sensitive offices in the administration saying that, “I have found them worthy in the discharge of their functions.”

He also said that “recently I was discussing with the party Chairman on the need to do some projects in Yelwa, Rafin Zurfi, Birshi axis which are Christian dominated communities. By the grace of God, we will start something there to show the people that we are together.”

The governor then gave approval for the completion of the CAN Secretariat saying, “the Secretariat is very important so that you can have a place to administer affairs of the association. I have approved its completion. Also, something will be done about the cemetery because we must accord respect to the dead.”

Bala Mohammed then assured, “give us adequate notice of your programs and we will support and make sure that we attend because that is the only way to cement our relationship and brotherhood. We are all one people.”

Earlier, the State CAN Chairman, Rev Abraham Damina Dimeus who led executive members as well Clergymen on the courtesy visit commended the governor for carrying Christians along in his administration stressing that the Christian community will remain ever grateful to him.

Abraham Damina Dimeus, however, reminded the governor that Christian community in the state as bonafide Nigerians should be allowed freedom of worship and practise of their beliefs saying that it is only through that peace can reign.

The CAN Chairman also assured the governor that the Christian community will continue to support the administration as well as continue to pray for its success because according to him, “Your success is our collective success, we will support you in every way possible.”

He further assured that Christians are peace-loving people and will continue to tow the path of peace and peaceful coexistence stressing that, “since you came on board in 2019, the state has enjoyed relative peace unlike in the past. You are a peaceful person and we will support you to build a more peaceful atmosphere in the state”.

He then thanked the governor for all the approval he gave for the completion of the Secretariat as well as the new graveyard just as he requested for an official car and grant for effective administration.

