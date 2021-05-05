Gunmen ambush Police team, shoot one dead in Delta

An attack on a team of mobile policemen along Ogwashi Uku – Kwale road in Delta State, on Tuesday evening, has left one of the officers dead.

The deceased yet to be identified was shot dead as the gunmen ambushed the team close to Ossisa community bridge at about 4.15 pm and later carted a rifle away.

Other details of the attack were sketchy.

But the state police public relations officer DSP Bright Edafe, however, said the command was yet to be informed of the attack at the time of filing the report, hoping to get across to the divisional police officer in the area.

Tribune Online reports that an oil tanker with its doors opened and an old motorcycle was seen at the scene of the attack.

A police patrol van was said to have arrived at the scene shortly after the incident while motorists plying both sides of the road were scared to proceed on their journeys.

