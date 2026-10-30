2027: C&S Church warns politicians against religious, ethnic incitement

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, leadership of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Ayo Ni O, has cautioned political stakeholders in the country against use of ethnic or religious identity to incite hostility among the people.

Speaking with journalists at Galilee Land Orile Igbon on Friday, the acting spiritual father and chairman of the church, Senior Special Apostle Pastor (Dr.) Gabriel Olayinka Kassim, said that the church rejects political violence, voter intimidation, vote buying, and spread of false information.

The church leader, who said that political competition should be about ideas, policies, competence and service, added that it should not be about destruction of opponents or division of communities.

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“As Nigeria looks forward to elections early next year, we call on political leaders, parties, candidates, public institutions and citizens to protect the integrity of our democratic process. Elections must be peaceful, credible, transparent and conducted in accordance with the law. The independence and effectiveness of

electoral institutions are essential to public confidence.

“We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, political parties, the media, civil society and all relevant stakeholders to discharge their responsibilities impartially and transparently”.

The Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church also cautioned churches in the country not to become a platform for partisan hostility, saying that, “Christians are entitled to participate in politics and contribute to public debate, but our common witness must remain rooted in truth, justice, peace and respect for human dignity”.

He urged the Church to remain a beacon of hope, righteousness, peace, and service to humanity, while encouraging citizens to fulfil their civic responsibilities and contribute positively to national development.

He appealed to the federal and state governments to intensify efforts towards reducing the cost of living and making essential goods and services more affordable.

According to him, the government should prioritise policies that address food insecurity, unemployment, healthcare, education, housing, and other pressing needs of ordinary Nigerians.

He stressed that the welfare, dignity, and security of citizens must remain central to governance.

As the Church prepares for its 86th national conference, the acting Spiritual Father urged members, delegates, and worshippers to approach the gathering with faith, humility, unity, and a renewed commitment to the service of God and humanity.

Speaking on the significance of the conference, themed Fullness of His Grace, the Acting Spiritual Father emphasised that the gathering should serve as an opportunity for spiritual renewal, deeper fellowship with God, reconciliation among members, and a fresh commitment to Christian values.

He encouraged all participants to make the conference more than a ceremonial gathering by allowing its message to inspire positive changes in their homes, communities, the Church, and the nation.