Bauchi First Lady distributes empowerment tools to less privileged

Empowerment tools worth millions of Naira were on Saturday distributed to individuals and registered groups in Bauchi State as a measure to alleviate poverty and promote self-reliance.

The tools were distributed by the state’s First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, who said that the gesture was part of her humanitarian assistance for the empowerment of less the privileged group and the vulnerable in the society.

The Bauchi First Lady assured that her foundation, Al’muhibbah Foundation, will not relent in supporting women and children in an effort to advance their capacity just as she also said that she will always support patients of various ailments with a cash donation to enable them to settle their medical bills.

The Bauchi First Lady said that “I want to assure you that my office is ever ready to see that our people are in good condition, this distribution of empowerment tools is in continuation of our grassroots empowerment.

This gesture will be extended to all the twenty Local Government Areas of Bauchi State in order to assist in reducing the level of poverty.”

The Bauchi First Lady also inaugurated the Bauchi State Action Committee on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.

While inaugurating the committee, the Bauchi First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, described girl child education as the key to minimising violence against women and called on the people of the state especially the parents to support the committee with information on cases of rape and other related offences for immediate action.

The Bauchi First Lady, therefore, urged members of the committee who were carefully selected based on their experiences and requisite knowledge to discharge the assignment by contributing positively towards addressing the menace.

She assured that “With this committee, parents are advised to report to them any case of rape or gender-based violence against women for them to provide them with legal services” as contained in a statement by Murjanatu Musa Maidawa, Chief Press Secretary to the Bauchi State First Lady.

