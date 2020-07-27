Arik Air resumes flights to Kano, Yola Tuesday

Four months after the suspension of flights across Nigeria and between other parts of the world due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Arik Air has announced that it will resume flight operations to Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano and Yola Airport effective Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Both services, Arik Air said, will originate from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja with connections to and from Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

According to the spokesperson of Arik Air, Banji Ola; “Arik Air will be operating separate flights from Abuja to Kano and Yola.

Flights from Abuja to Kano will operate four times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday while flights from Abuja to Yola will operate thrice-weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Passengers travelling from Lagos can connect seamlessly to these services from Abuja.”

Arik Air, while assuring passengers of their safety and well-being at every stage of their flight, added that it has put various measures in place in line with COVID-19 safety health protocols as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Arik Air also reiterated the need for passengers to use their face masks at every stage of their flights and arrive at least one and a half hours before their scheduled departure time.

Commenting on the development, the Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, Captain Roy Ilegbodu said: “We are delighted to recommence services to Kano and Yola following the approval for the reopening of the airports by the NCAA.

“We shall continue to review our operations as more airports are given official permission to reopen to ensure we serve our customers efficiently.”

