The Bauchi state government has been urgently urged to come to the rescue of communities in Sabon Layi and Birshi Gandu in the Yelwa Area due to the current security threat posed by a total blackout experienced in the area for the past month.

The community is situated at Rafin Zurfi, in the Miri District of Bauchi Local Government Area, and has been without electricity for over 30 days following the removal of the old transformer by the Jos Electricity Distribution Company.

The company had promised to repair the malfunctioning facility within a week but failed to fulfil its promise.

Mr Ayuba Habila Salem, the Chairman of the Birshi-Gandu Community Development Association, expressed concern while speaking to newsmen in an interview.

He stated that one transformer, especially an old one, was inadequate to supply the electricity needs of over 3,000 households with an estimated population of 10,000 people.

The Chairman of the Community, who submitted a letter written to the state Ministry of Power, Science, and Technology, mentioned that the association had no option but to request the government to assist with a new transformer, just as it had done for other communities in Bauchi.

Habila Salem also appealed to the state Ministry of Power, Science, and Technology to fulfil its promise, emphasising that the month-long blackout had caused untold hardship to the residents of Sabon Layi Birshi Gandu, as the situation had paralysed business activities within the community.

He further urged JEDCO to consider the financial loss in revenue the company will suffer during this period and the strain this blackout could put on the relationship between consumers of electricity services and the company if the repair of the old transformer is further delayed.

