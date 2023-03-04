By: Ishola Michael, Bauchi

Leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Bauchi State has been cautioned not to put the Christian communities in jeopardy by endorsing a particular candidate in the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections.

The caution was made by a Coalition of Christian Political Groups and Organizations which further disassociated itself from what it described as “cheap propaganda”.

The Coalition however advised Politicians in the state on need for them to focus on issues based campaigns that dwells on security, education, health, among others.

The Coalition also stated that it is opposed to the purported endorsement of a particular candidate in Bauchi state by the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) led by its Chairman, Rev. Dr. Abraham Damina Dimeus.

While reading a text during a press conference held at Fatima Event Center, GRA, Bauchi on Saturday, Secretary of the Coalition, Hon Musa Saleh Ayuba (JP) said that they were not contented with the purported position of the CAN Chairman.

He introduced the group saying, “Gentlemen of the press.We are Coalition of Christian groups and organization in Bauchi State and we

intend to state our positions against the purported endorsement of a particular

candidate of a political party by the Chairman of CAN, Rev. Abraham D. Damina.”

According to him, the purported endorsement which is being circulated in social media where the CAN Chairman spoke in Hausa did not have their consent as members of the Christian community in the state.

The Coalition quoted the CAN Chairman who spoke in Hausa, thus: “mun riga mun kimsa da yayan mu, da matan mu, ba ma kawai mu dongwala ba ne fa, mu ma zamu fita ne, because idan munyi kuskure a wannan wurin, ranka shi dade ba kai ba ne zaka sha wahala, mune ma su shan wahalar”,





The above translates in English which means, “we are already prepared, we and our children, our wives, not only to cast votes but to also turn out, because if we make any mistake Sir, it is not you that will suffer but we are the ones that are going to suffer.”

The Coalition stressed that CAN is not a political party but an umbrella of Christian faithfuls which comprises of members from different denominations.

According to them, CAN has membership who have affiliation with different political parties such as the ADC, APC, NNPP, PDP, LP, among others.

Musa Saleh Ayuba added that, “We, as members of Coalition of Christian Groups and organization whose faces are here, are ordained Reverends, Pastors, Evangelists, Elders and Communicant members from different denominations, and we take exception to the blanket position being propagated by the CAN Chairman.”

The Coalition maintained that the purported position of the CAN Chairman goes contrary to the aims and objectives of CAN, adding that the action will not only send divisions among the body of Christ in the state but will portray Christendom as political organization.

According to him, “We expect Christian leaders to be reverend enough with position of prayer. Our position is, the Chairman of CAN as a Christian leader should pray that God should give us a leader that will include Christians in the affairs of governance and development of Bauchi state”, the Secretary pointed out.”

The Coalition Secretary concluded saying, “We also want to make it clear that whosoever person CAN has endorsed in the name of Christian communities in Bauchi such endorsement is hereby null and void.”

But in a swift reaction, the State CAN Chairman, Rev Dr Abraham Damina Dimeus stressed that CAN is not a political platform for anyone to ride on to electoral victory but an organisation that is seeking for the wellbeing of its members.

According to him, “All we are after as a body, is someone who fears God, someone who will not disrupt our religion and religious activities.”

He stressed that, “We Christians in Bauchi state are one and we are preaching peace in all ramifications. Every candidate is qualified to run, we have not single anyone out. The claim is baseless.”