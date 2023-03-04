Justice Nwafor

The House of Representatives candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) for Ogbomoso North, South, and Oriire Federal Constituency, Hon. Adeleke Oluwole Sunday Ojetunde, has said that the Independent National Electoral Commission’s decision to blur his party’s logo on the ballot paper for the election in his constituency prevented voters from recognizing the party’s logo. As a result, they could not vote for him, which caused him to lose the election.

In a statement made available to journalists, he called on INEC to cancel the Saturday election in the constituency due to his party’s missing and hazy logo.

“The name of my party, NNPP, was missing on the ballot paper, and this affected my results in the election.

“Most of our local people are semi-illiterates who have it in their minds to vote NNPP on the ballot paper, but the party logo was missing and many of our people could not vote,” he said.

Reiterating his stance, he said, “As the Reps candidate, I am calling for the cancellation of the election results in Ogbomoso North, South, and Oriire Federal Constituency by INEC.”