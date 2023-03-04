By: Godwin Otang, Calabar

Students leaders from the University of Calabar (UNICAL), the University of Cross River state, the College of Education Akamkpa and other tertiary institutions in Cross River state, under the aegis of Students Leadership Forum, have come together to support the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bassey Edet Otu.

The students who spoke in a Press Conference in Calabar argued in favour of the APC’s ‘Back to South’ agenda, insisting that the Cross River state Governorship seat should go back to the southern senatorial district of the State.

The group of student leaders whose delegation was headed by Mr Edet Boniface, the president of Postgraduate students Union Cross River state, and other student leaders, said they wouldn’t force their fellow students to vote for APC, but they will ensure they vote for him into office.

“Looking at his track record of service to the people (by Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu), the students leadership forum of Cross River state wishes to implore all well meaning students of Cross River State origin in and around the state or resident of this state to go out en-mass on March 11and vote Prince Bassey Edet Otu.”

The group believes that the candidate of the APC is capable is of meeting the needs of students at Candidates.