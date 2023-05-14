Key loyalists of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, were at the Ikoyi office of former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, to broker a peace meeting between the duo.

The loyalists said that the move became imperative because of the relationship which they said was not cordial between the two leaders.

The peace delegation led by the initiator, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, who is also the chairman of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the foremost political platform close to Tinubu in the state, comprised of two former deputy governors, Mrs Adejoke Orelope Adefulire and Chief Abiodun Ogunleye, Rtd. Justice Ishola Olorunimbe, Chief Layi Ogunbambi and Alhaji Satari Arileshere, a retired civil servant.

Speaking with newsmen at the end of the closed-closed meeting, which lasted hours, Prince Olusi, who disclosed that it was the second in the move to initiate peace between both leaders, described the mission as cordial and largely successful, expressing appreciation to God for the outcome.

“This is indeed my second meeting to see Chief Bode George and the purpose of this meeting is number one, to give praises to the Almighty. Today, the president-elect of our country Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is from Lagos State, he happens to be a former Senator from Lagos, and also a former governor of Lagos and we are indeed happy but we know as a matter of fact, that the relationship between the president-elect and our Chief Bode George is not very cordial.

“It is important that we as leaders of the community should take steps to improve the relationship,” Olusi said.

Olusi disclosed that based on the successful outcome of the parley, demand was made on Chief George by the delegation to congratulate Asowaju Tinubu on his election as the president- election, saying that the PDP chieftain could choose to do this before May 29, 2023, or thereafter.

George, in his response, expressed happiness for the visit by the delegation, even as he insisted that he had nothing personal against Tinubu.

The former PDP deputy national chairman, who was accompanied by former Deputy Governor Kofoworola Akerele-Bucknor, General Tajudeen Olanrewaju, among others, said the meeting bothered on the unity of Lagos State as well as her culture of accommodating all, which, according to him, makes the state the commercial nerve centre of the country.

George said there was nothing wrong with working together, buttressing that with Yoruba adage, just as he maintained that he had no personal grudge with Tinubu, irrespective of the political differences.

“On the issue of working together, because a divided house cannot stand, there is nothing wrong with that. I have no problem with that. We can have political differences. I have said I have no personal grudge against Tinubu. We can disagree,” he said.





George, however, made it clear that in view of his position and membership of an opposition party, he would not be able to congratulate Tinubu until after litigations related to the election were finally concluded.

He thanked the delegation for the move, praying God to continue to guide the elders aright in mentoring the generation behind them, just as he declared that the move made by them was a sign of humility.