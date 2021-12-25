Bauchi Assembly passes 5 bills into law in one plenary, goes on recess till February 2022

Bauchi State House of Assembly during its last plenary for the year 2021, passed five bills into law in a unprecedented sitting held on Friday.

The bills passed into law are: Bill for a Law to repeal the Bauchi State Separation of Account (Judiciary) Law 20219; Bill for a Law to prohibit all forms of violence including physical, sexual, psychological, domestic, political, harmful traditional practices, discrimination against persons and to provide maximum protection; Audit Law 2021 and Bauchi State Local Government (Establishment and Administration) Law, 2020; Bill to repeal and replace Bauchi State Audit Law 2021 and Bauchi State Local Government (Establishment and Administration) Law, 2020 and the 2022 budget proposal.

Bello Sarkin Jadori representing Gamawa Constituency had requested the House to allow a Bill for a Law to amend Bauchi State Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency 2021 to undergo first reading and upon approval, the Speaker asked the Clerk of the House Umar Yusuf Gital to carryout the first reading.

Bello Jadori who is also the Chairman of the House Committee on Health and Human Services equally requested that the Bill should undergo second reading and it was observed in the same order.

The House thereafter referred the Bill to the House Committee on Health and Human Services for further legislative actions, the Committee was given a recess period to work and report back upon the return of the House from recess.

The House also received Report of the House Committee on Justice on a Bill for a Law to repeal the Bauchi State Separation of Account (Judiciary) Law 20219 and enact a Law for the Management of Funds of the Bauchi State Judiciary which was laid by the Chairman of the Committee, Bello Muazu Shira representing Shira Constituency.

The House adopted all the recommendations of the Committee and Bello Muazu Shira representing Shira Constituency then requested that the House should allow the Bill for a law to repeal the Bauchi State Separation of Account Judiciary Law 2019 and enact a Law for the Management of Funds of the Bauchi State Judiciary to undergo third reading.

He was seconded by the Minority Leader, Bakoji Aliyu Bobbo representing Chiroma Constituency and upon approval by the Members, the Speaker asked the Clerk of the House Umar Yusuf Gital Esq to carryout the third reading and the Bill was therefore passed into law.

Also, Report of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Child Development on a Bill for a Law to prohibit all forms of violence including physical, sexual, psychological, domestic, political, harmful traditional practices, discrimination against persons and to provide maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders (amendment) law 2021 was laid by the Chairman of the Committee, Wanzam Muhammad representing Sakwa Constituency.

The House adopted the recommendations of the Committee with a minor amendment after which Wanzam Muhammad requested that the House should allow a Bill for a Law to prohibit all forms of violence including physical, sexual, psychological, domestic, political, harmful traditional practices, discrimination against persons and to provide maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders (amendment) law 2021 to undergo third reading.

Upon approval by the Members, the Speaker asked the Clerk to carryout the third reading and the Bill was therefore passed into law.

The House further received Report of the House Committee on Public Accounts on a Bill to repeal and replace Bauchi State Audit Law 2021 and Bauchi State Local Government (Establishment and Administration) Law, 2020 and to establish Bauchi State Public Sector Audit and other Related Matters Law 2021, which was laid by the Chairman of the Committee, Jamilu Umaru Dahiru representing Bauchi Central Constituency.

Jamilu Umaru Dahiru requested the House to allow a Bill to repeal and replace Bauchi State Audit Law 2021 and Bauchi State Local Government (Establishment and Administration) Law, 2020 and to establish Bauchi State Public Sector Audit and other Related Matters Law 2021 to undergo third reading, he was seconded by Baballe Abubakar Dambam representing Dambam/Dagauda/Jalam Constituency.

Upon approval by the Members, the Speaker directed the Clerk to carryout the third reading and thereafter, the Bill was passed into law.

Lastly, Report of the House Committee on Budget and Appropriation on the 2022 Proposed Budget Estimates was laid by the Chairman of the Committee, Abdulkadir Umar Dewu representing Kirfi Constituency.

The Committee recommended that the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammad should be commended for the timely presentation of the 2022 proposed Budget Estimates at the Assembly as well as recording good performance in respect of 2021 Budget.

Also, because of the cordial relationship existing between the Executive Governor and the State Assembly, the Committee recommended that the House should pass a vote of confidence on the Governor.

The House Committee on Budget and Appropriation further recommended that the Commissioner, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning should be given special commendation for working round the clock to ensure timely transmission and presentation of the 2022 Appropriation Bill to the House by the Governor while the Accountant General of the State should be commended for the timely hosting of the 2021 budget performance on the official website of his office, thereby meeting up requirements of international best practice as well as the Nigeria Governors Forum template

The Report suggested that considering the technical nature of the 2022 budget document which is a paradigm shift from the old system, the House should as a matter of urgency, organize for all the Chairmen and Secretaries of Standing committees, series of comprehensive and robust training to enable them understand the recent development pertaining budgetary system.

The Committee also recommended that the House should reemphasize and maintain its earlier resolution on vote of no confidence passed on the Commissioner of Education upon his contemptuous behaviour before the House Committee on Education during the 2022 budget defense exercise.

Finally, the Committee recommended that the total sum of N197,475,607,143.85 only of which the sum of N85,057,580,518,58 only, is for recurrent expenditure representing 43% while the sum of N112,418,026,625.27 only, for capital expenditure representing 57% of the total budget, should be passed into law.

The House adopted the recommendations of the Report and the Majority Leader of the House, Tijjani Muhammad Aliyu representing Azare/Madangala Constituency moved a motion urging the House to pass the 2022 Appropriation Bill into law, he was seconded by the Minority Leader, Bakoji Aliyu Bobbo representing Chiroma Constituency.

The Speaker, Abubakar Y Suleiman put the motion to voice vote and the Members unanimously approved, thereafter, he directed the Clerk of the House Umar Yusuf Gital to carryout the third reading, the 2022 Proposed Appropriation Bill was therefore passed into law.

The Speaker, Abubakar Y Suleiman announced that the House will commence its recess from Friday, he commended the Members for their commitment and dedication towards their legislative responsibilities and representation of their various constituencies.

He also appreciated the unity and cooperation that is existing between the lawmakers and their firmness in protecting the sanctity of the legislative arm of government.

While wishing them hitch free recess, the Speaker wished them prosperous new year and congratulated Christians of the State on this year’s Christmas celebration.

The House therefore adjourned to Tuesday 1st February 2022 as moved and seconded by the Majority Leader and the Minority Leader.

